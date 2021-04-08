The Guinness Book of Records is looking for a woman. PS: She needs to have very long nails

For decades, Ayanna Williams had diligently grown her nails, eventually clocking in a record-breaking combined 733.55 cm length. It took approximately four bottles of nail polish and several hours of dedicated effort to paint them, and when she slept, the nails had to be rested on a cushion to prevent breakage. Now, the same nails have found a new home, detached from her and installed at the Ripleys Believe It Or Not! in Orlando, Florida. And the Guinness Book of World Records are looking for a new entrant for the title of longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female).

"With Ayanna cutting off her nails, it means we're on the search for a new record holder! Eyes We'd love to hear if you or someone you know could be our newest GWR title holder!" the handle tweeted sharing the link of the application.

Williams who has held the record since 2017, plans to grow her nails in the days to come, albeit not to the record-breaking lengths of the past. The Guinness Records Twitter handle quoted her as saying that she was "still the queen", with or without her nails. The lengthy appendages were removed by a doctor in Texas by means of an electric rotary tool.

But while she had held the record for the longest nails actually attached to a person, Williams' nails are not the longest on record. Lee Redmond, the previous holder of this record, lost her exceedingly large nails in a car accident in 2009. "She now holds the title for longest fingernails ever - last being measured at 865cm," the Guinness Records Twitter handle explained.