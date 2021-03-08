‘The Crown’ memes and jokes take over Twitter after Harry and Meghan’s explosive Oprah interview

Meghan and Harry officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year. Since last summer, they have been living with Archie in their new home in Southern California, not far from Oprah's, near Santa Barbara.

Their interview with the former talk show queen and media mogul aired a month after Harry made a rare TV appearance on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'.

Meghan and Harry, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, in May 2019.

For those unversed, The Crown came under scanner for its fourth season set in the 1980s.

Characters include Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, whose 11-year tenure transformed and divided Britain, and the late Princess Diana, whose death in a car crash in 1997 transfixed the nation and the world.

Charles Spencer, Diana's brother, had called on Netflix to add a disclaimer.

The Crown creator Peter Morgan, defending his work, had said it is thoroughly researched and true in spirit.

Netflix said it has always presented the drama, as just that—a drama, thus rejecting to add a disclaimer.

Not to mention, Harry in an interview with Corden, said that he's "way more comfortable" with the series but not what's written in the press.

The critically-acclaimed royal drama will conclude after its fifth season with veteran actor Imelda Staunton being confirmed to portray Queen Elizabeth II.

Morgan said though he originally envisioned the show to run for six seasons, he now believes five is the "perfect time and place to stop".

Olivia Colman, who took over the part from Claire Foy after the first two seasons, portrayed the Queen in the third and fourth seasons.