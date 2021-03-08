From royal concerns about son Archie's skin colour to suicidal thoughts - Shocking revelations made by Meghan Markle in Oprah interview

Oprah Winfrey's hotly anticipated two-hour pre-recorded interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex began its airing on CBS in the US on Sunday night, with Meghan sitting alone with Winfrey.

Here are some of the shocking revelations made by the Duchess of Sussex.

Concerns about Prince Archie’s skin colour and title

She said when she was first pregnant with son Archie, there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born." The statement led Winfrey to ask "What," incredulously and sit in silence for a moment.

Meghan declined to say who had this conversation with Harry that he relayed to her, saying revealing their name would be "very damaging."

Meghan also said she was stunned when she was told he would not be a prince and would not receive security from the palace.

No Protection

In their pre-taped interview on Sunday night, Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that "not only was I not being protected, but they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family, but they weren't willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband." She did not give specific examples.

First meeting with the Queen

Speaking about her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan told Oprah she practised curtsying minutes before and never expected that she would have to endure this level of formality as a "working royal".

She emphasised that the queen herself "has always been wonderful to me."