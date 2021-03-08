From royal concerns about son Archie's skin colour to suicidal thoughts - Shocking revelations made by Meghan Markle in Oprah interview

Oprah Winfrey's hotly anticipated two-hour pre-recorded interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex began its airing on CBS in the US on Sunday night, with Meghan sitting alone with Winfrey.
Here are some of the shocking revelations made by the Duchess of Sussex.
Concerns about Prince Archie’s skin colour and title
She said when she was first pregnant with son Archie, there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born." The statement led Winfrey to ask "What," incredulously and sit in silence for a moment.
Meghan declined to say who had this conversation with Harry that he relayed to her, saying revealing their name would be "very damaging."
Meghan also said she was stunned when she was told he would not be a prince and would not receive security from the palace.
No Protection
In their pre-taped interview on Sunday night, Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that "not only was I not being protected, but they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family, but they weren't willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband." She did not give specific examples.
First meeting with the Queen
Speaking about her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan told Oprah she practised curtsying minutes before and never expected that she would have to endure this level of formality as a "working royal".
She emphasised that the queen herself "has always been wonderful to me."
Suicidal thoughts
Meghan told Oprah that she had suicidal thoughts after marrying Prince Harry, and the palace prevented her from getting help.
Meghan told Winfrey in the interview airing Sunday night that she "just didn't see a solution" to the mental suffering she had experienced since joining the royal family and that she told Harry she "didn't want to be alive anymore."
She said she went to a senior royal staffer and said she needed to get help for her mental health, but was told it would be bad for the family if she did.
She described the moment as a breaking point leading to her and Harry stepping aside from their royal duties.
It's a girl!
Meghan and Harry made the revelation in a rare positive moment that dwelt mostly on their struggles within the royal family.
Harry said "to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for? But now we've got our family. We've got the four of us and our two dogs."
Cost of the interview
The widely anticipated 90-minute interview reportedly cost the American broadcasting network CBS several million dollars.
According to a report in People magazine, the American network paid Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, a licensing fee between USD 7-9 million (Rs 51.2 crore), which also included the rights to license the special interview abroad as well.
The report also said Meghan and Harry were not paid to be a part of the interview, previews of which have already generated a lot of buzz in the world media.
Meghan and Harry officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year. Their desire to have a normal family life played a role in their ground-breaking decision.
Since last summer, Meghan and Harry have been living with Archie in their new home in Southern California, not far from Oprah's, near Santa Barbara. Their interview with the former talk show queen and media mogul aired a month after Harry made a rare TV appearance on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'.
Markle and Harry, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first son, Archie Harrison, in May 2019.
With inputs from Agencies
