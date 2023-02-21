'Thank You, Dr Ortho': Netizens applaud Javed Akhtar for slamming terror-supporting Pakistan in Lahore

Twitter

Most of the time, we see famous people and events trending on Twitter, but every now and then, some strange and unusual hashtags appear.

'Thank You Dr. Ortho Oil' is one such unique and funny hashtag that has been trending on Twitter. This hashtag has been used by Indian netizens to thank celebrated writer and poet Javed Akhtar's blunt comments on the 26/11 attacks.

During an interaction at a festival honoring legendary Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz in Lahore, Akhtar spoke about defusing tension between the two countries and said Pakistan couldn't blame Indians for being angry.

"Haqeeqat yeh hai ki hum dono ek dusre ko ilzaam na dein toh usse baat nahi hogi, aham baat yeh hai ki jo garam hai fiza, woh kam honi chahiye.Hum toh Bambaiye log hain. Hamne dekha wahan kaise hamla hua tha. Wo log Norway se toh nahi aaye the naa Egypt se aaye the, wo log abhi bhi aapke mulk me ghum rahe hain. Toh ye shikayat agar Hindustani ke dil mein ho toh aapko bura nahi manna chahiye...," Akhtar said at the event.

His comments on 26/11 terrorists "roaming free" in Pakistan and the bitterness in the hearts of Indians have gone viral on social media.

His comments have made netizens praise him, and a meme galore has flooded Twitter thanking Dr. Ortho Oil, for which he was the brand ambassador.

