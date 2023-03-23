'Thali Bajao' 3-year Anniversary: Twitter explodes with memes; check here

'Thali Bajao' | File

The year 2020 was when the pandemic hit us all. But, apart from the bad memories, we Indians do have one day where we all banged 'Thali' also called 'Thali Bajao'.

March 22, 2023, marks the three-year anniversary of ‘thali bajao’ when PM Narendra Modi asked Indians to clang utensils on their balconies as a mark of solidarity and appreciation for the frontline workers dealing with Covid-19.

People in large numbers came out on their balconies to appreciate and show their support for the Covid Warriors. Celebrities and the public also shared their videos of clanging utensils.

On March 19, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and announced that the first Janata curfew would be held on March 22, 2020, for 14 hours as the daily Covid-19 count was rising in India. It was, in a way, a trial run for the future lockdowns that would be imposed on the country. The curfew was largely successful as the streets remained empty and the people stayed at home. Two days after the curfew, a nationwide lockdown of 21 days was imposed.

People are taking to Twitter to recall the memories of the day when we all banged 'thali' in our homes. While some look back on the day happily, others ridicule the idea of banging utensils as a form of tribute.

Here are some funny Twitter memes on 'Thali Bajao's' 3rd anniversary:

Theee Years of this Masterstroke by Modi Ji.. pic.twitter.com/eCxWb5BpFS — Narundar (@NarundarM) March 22, 2023

Happy Three Year Anniversary Of

"THALI BAJAO CORONA BHAGAOO"



GO CORONA GO🦠😷 pic.twitter.com/Oyecko29QV — ROHAN. (@rooooohannnn) March 22, 2023

