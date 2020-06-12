Thai mom makes superhero face shields to protect children from coronavirus

As Thailand deals with the coronavirus pandemic, a single mother has resorted to making a business out of face shields and masks with characters from cartoons, movies and games.

Her main idea is to promote safety for children in her country during the COVID-19 threat, and is hopeful to avail financial benefits.

Maysa Talerd, the 31-year-old woman designs patterns and presses stickers of famous fictional characters onto the face shield, from her small studio room.

“Normally, a face shield is transparent, so people might get bored. With these fun designs, they’ll encourage people to wear them,” she said.

“At least with the cartoon characters, kids will want to wear them and show off to their friends at school.”

Shields with faces of Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers from Star Wars films have become popular among many children who are ordering their stylish face shields from Maysa.

Just like India, Thailand too is gradually easing down the lockdown restrictions in a bid to revive the nation's economy. However, strict social distancing measures are also kept in check to keep the virus at bay.

With just 3,125 positive cases, Thailand has reported 58 deaths. Out of the 3,125 positive cases, majority have recovered, with no local transmission case reported in 17 days.

Maysa, who had no income, is now financially stable thanks to her 180 baht (440.70 Indian Rupee) face shield business that receives 50-100 orders at a time.

“I think this might become the main income for me in the future because toy stores are contacting me to do wholesale,” she said.