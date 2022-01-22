Tesla CEO Elon Musk compares son X Æ A-XII to an ape in latest tweet; netizens react

Tesla and CEO Elon Musk just compared his son X Æ A-XII to an ape. Yes, you read that correct. A video of a baby ape playing which was posted by Twitter user @Rainmaker1973 grabbed Musk’s attention. He said, “Baby X is just like this”. The video is from 2020 and was initially posted by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu.

Elon Musk replied to the video on Twitter and wrote, “Baby X is just like this haha (sic).” In the viral clip, the baby ape can be seen diving into a stack of hay. He keeps diving in and out and enjoying in the stack on his own.

“This clip shared by @supriyasahuias in 2020 is a brilliant example of how play is totally shared by great apes and humans: not only gorillas and other primates play, but they do it just like us (sic),” the caption of the video read.

Baby X is just like this haha — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2022

Here's how some of the netizens reacted to it:

Baby X is so precious! — ElenaRGV (@RgvElena) January 21, 2022

Baby X is like this except probably a super genius too. 😍 — Angella⭐️King (@PicklePunchD) January 21, 2022

Elon Musk welcomed his first child with Grimes on May 5 in 2020. The billionaire CEO often delights his followers on Twitter with adorable pictures of his baby boy X.

Some light reading with lil X pic.twitter.com/MHj4gtyPdo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2021

Elon Musk told Page Six last year that he and Grimes are now “semi-separated”. However, they still share a cordial relationship and continue to co-parent their little one.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 01:29 PM IST