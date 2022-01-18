Karnataka invites Elon Musk to set up Tesla plant; 'State has emerged as EV hub of India' says minister Murugesh R Nirani

Better late than never, Karnataka has become the latest state to roll out a red carpet to Tesla's billionaire founder and CEO Elon Musk to start a manufacturing unit in the state.

Unlike other states, Karnataka reminded Musk that the state is the "Electric Vehicle (EV) hub" of India and is an ideal destination to set up a plant.

"With over 400 R&D centres, 45 EV startups & an EV cluster near Bengaluru, Karnataka has emerged as EV hub of India. Mr @elonmusk, Karnataka would be an ideal destination to set up the @Tesla plant. Bengaluru is already Tesla's maiden address in India," Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium-scale Industries Murugesh R Nirani tweeted.

Musk had recently tweeted that he is working through a lot of challenges with the government to launch its products in India.

"Still working through a lot of challenges with the government," Musk tweeted in reply to a Twitter user, who asked: "Yo @elonmusk any further update as to when Tesla's will launch in India? They're pretty awesome and deserve to be in every corner of the world!"

In January 2021, Tesla registered its Indian arm amid indications that the company is set to enter the country's automobile market.

ALSO READ West Bengal: TMC minister Ghulam Rabbani urges Tesla chairman Elon Musk to start business in state

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 08:30 PM IST