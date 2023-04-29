Telangana Shocker: Over 100 stray dogs allegedly killed and dumped next to garbage in Shamirpet area |

In a chilling case of horror from Telangana, a video that caught on camera many stray dogs allegedly killed and thrown away into garbage surfaced online. The incident shocked viewers and triggered animal lovers.

Taking to Instagram, a page that often posts animal-related content on the platform brought the incident to the notice of the internet and pointed out that "More than 100 dogs were killed at Turkapalli, Shamirpet Mandal." The post also shared the disheartening videos while trying to draw the attention of authorities towards the matter.

It was noted that the reason behind dozens and dozens of dogs spotted lying there lifeless, and those who were involved in this act of animal cruelty were the Gram Panchayat officials. They claimed to have an order to kill the dogs at the premises, and the task was reportedly carried out overnight.

Animal lovers expressed their anger and commented in reply to the post: "Mass killing isn't a way! It's not an option! The government could've sterilized the dogs..."