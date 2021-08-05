'Team lost at Tokyo Olympics because it had too many Dalits': Upper caste men abuse hockey player Vandana Katariya's family; netizens enraged

India's dream of a gold medal on their maiden entry into the knockout stages of the women's hockey competition came to a premature end when the team lost 1-2 to Argentina in the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics here on Wednesday.

However, Indians still celebrated as we are very proud of our hockey team. People across the country took to social media to send greetings and wishes to the girls.

However, two upper caste men began circling Indian hockey player Vandana Katariya’s home at Roshnabad village, Haridwar. A report by the Times of India informs that the men burst crackers, danced in mock celebration and hurled casteist slurs at her family.

Katariya's family alleged that the men said that the team lost because it had “too many Dalit players”.

An FIR is yet to be registered but an inquiry has been set up. One of the accused has been detained by police.

The news of the casteist attack has left the nation shocked and enraged. many have come out in support of the Katariya family and have condemned the actions of the upper caste men.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.