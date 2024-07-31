Tax Payers Trigger Meme Fest On Last Date Of ITR Filing 2024

Tax payers marked the last date for filing an ITR (Income Tax Returns) with hilarious memes. They triggered a meme fest on social media where they dropped hundreds of funny texts and GIFs on Wednesday. Through their posts, they both informed and alerted others to file the IT returns before the period assigned for the same ended. Observing the last date to file it, people tried to calm down their anxiety with memes, especially following the crash of the official website.

Check reactions below

Dear Portal ji,

Please be in working condition 🙏

Will offer 🫴 Incense stick and many more.....#ITR #itrfiling #Extend_Due_Dates_Immediately pic.twitter.com/jh7fzwsUYR — Ratan Singh Tanwar (@RATANSINGHTANW2) July 31, 2024

From last minute studies to last minute ITR filing. We grew up.

Inside me: pic.twitter.com/2ZaWoINbVm — Mithili Kakodkar 🇮🇳 (@MithiliKakodkar) July 31, 2024

Chartered Accountant office in the month of July: pic.twitter.com/LDMvatFZsx — Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) July 31, 2024

finally done with filing the ITR, what a ride 🤣🤣🤣 — Touchstone. (@unclecorleone) July 30, 2024

It was learned that the e-filing website of the IT department was down for many users on July 31. Many users were prompted with a 'Service unavailable' message on their screens while trying to login and record their submission for the ITR.

Suddenly ITR Website has collapsed. Page isnt loading again. Is the Government trolling people?#ITRDueDate #itrfiling pic.twitter.com/dzyimier6I — VarunKamala (@varun_kamala) July 31, 2024

Income Tax portal is not functioning properly since 10th july

Due date to file ITR is 31 July

It is not working properly even in morning

Request govt for extension of date.. pic.twitter.com/YbWOsDi1RL — Rahul Mishra (@RahulMi36429910) July 29, 2024

Details on ITR filing

Tax payers file the ITR to receive a compete or a portion of return on the taxes paid to the government from their annual income. Reportedly, more than 6.5 crore had already submitted their application for the same till July 30, a day before the deadline. Despite a demand by tax payers and the All-India Federation of Tax Practitioners (AIFTP) to extend the deadline from July 31 to a month ahead, there's no official announcement on any such decision.

Notably, if one misses to successfully file their ITR within the given period, they are still allowed to carry out the process by the end of the year. However, the person who fails to adhere to the common deadline and only manages to pay before December 31 faces penalty charges which range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000.