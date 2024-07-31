ITR Filing: Taxpayers Demand Extension Of July 31 Deadline As Users Continue To Complain Of Glitches On IT Website

According to the latest reports, the last date for filing the Income Tax Returns, or ITR, remains Wednesday, July 31, and no official extension has been announced as of yet.

Interestingly, the Income Tax Department of the country has time to extinguish 'fires' of misinformation about the extension of the dates. The government's own PIB Factcheck had to enter the arena to debunk some of the misinformation spreading in the matter.

It has come to our knowledge that a clipping of @sandeshnews is circulating on social media regarding extension of date of e-filing of ITR. This is FAKE news.



Taxpayers are advised to follow updates from the official website/portal of @IncomeTaxIndia#FactCheck pic.twitter.com/Hs5jk0kF3J — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 22, 2024

An advisory of Office of Press Registrar General of India shared on social media is being misconstrued as extension of due date for filing ITR#PIBFactCheck



✔️The advisory is NOT related to extension of date of filing ITR.



✔️The due date for filing ITR is 31 July 2024 pic.twitter.com/F4OHwK2d3Y — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 30, 2024

An error faced by one of the users. | X

Amidst the wave of fake news persisting in the matter, many taxpayers from different corners have also raised their voice and demanded an extension in the dates.

In many cases, apart from the myriad other specific reasons that may have resulted in the delayed filing of the ITR, one common theme or niggle that has emerged among many of the taxpayers is the grotty functionality of the income tax website that is maintained by Indian IT giant Infosys.

One of the user took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), and said, "What the hell is wrong with income tax website, I have been trying to file the ITR since yesterday but not able to file. Sometimes it gives error, sometimes it is loading."

One of the users claimed that the website has not been working since July 10. And therefore they demanded an extension.

Another user, who claims to be a Chartered accountant said, "Continuously getting the same error while paying the tax online @IncomeTaxIndia".

The user further added,"0 It’s being multiple times now and even while filling the itr form, it tooks multiple attempt Due date extension is much required."

Another user, who claimed to not be in support of the extension, however, demanded an improvement in the website and its efficiency.