Tamil Nadu: Lone Tigress Spotted Relaxing In Mudumalai Tiger Reserve's Stream; Video Viral

On Monday, former Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests Supriya Sahu IAS posted a video of a lone tigress peacefully seated in a steam at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. She shared the video online and reflected on tiger conservation in India and the efforts taken to prevent them from getting extinct.

A majestic tigress cools off in a stream in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. Tiger conservation in India has taken a giant leap bringing back Tigers from the brink of extinction to more than 3000 Tigers now thanks to the brilliant #ProjectTiger launched in 1973 which… pic.twitter.com/GV7DQ3CZzW — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 29, 2024

"A majestic tigress cools off in a stream in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. Tiger conservation in India has taken a giant leap bringing back Tigers from the brink of extinction to more than 3000 Tigers now thanks to the brilliant #ProjectTiger launched in 1973," she wrote on X.

The video showed the tigress peacefully resting in the water body an blinking its eyes now and then. The visuals showed the animal to be the only one around for a distance long, as far as the camera could capture. The female tiger had most of its body covered with water as it sat inside the jungle stream.

Internet reacts to viral video

As the video surfaced on X, the IAS officer's post went viral and drew the attention of netizens towards it. More than a thousand people hit the like button while seeing the majestic animal spending some time calmly. People even appreciated the wildlife photographer for documenting this sight on the camera.

The video has already gone viral on the social media platform and has attracted more than 27,000 views. "It looks more like doing yoga. Relaxed, in control, artistic & blissful," read a reply to the viral footage of the calm tigress. "She is d Queen of the jungle," said another.