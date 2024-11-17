‘Talk To My Assistant’: Dolly Chaiwala's Straight Face Reply To Senior Journalist Leaves Internet In Splits (Watch Video)

Dolly Chaiwala being interviewed | Screengrab from X video/ Meghupdates

Dolly Chaiwala, the internet sensation known for his 'tapri-style' tea, has once again gone viral on social media this time for his cheeky response during an interview with a senior journalist from news channel News24. A video of the interaction has gone viral, leaving netizens laughing and giving their take on Dolly chaiwala's quirky personality.

In the now-viral clip, Dolly Chaiwala was being interviewed by a senior journalist, who posed a series of seemingly routine questions. However, Dolly’s deadpan and sassy replies turned the ordinary exchange into an internet spectacle.

Towards the end of the interview, the journalist asked Dolly about his famous encounter with billionaire Bill Gates, questioning how serving tea to Gates made him an internet sensation. With a straight face, Dolly retorted, "You should talk to my assistant for more details."

The response left viewers in splits, sparking mixed reactions online. While some users found his humor entertaining, others criticised the media's obsession with internet celebrities.

Netizens React

One user on platform X commented: "Dolly Chaiwala is serving tea and tea-tips with a side of sass!"

Another wrote: "He's done taking crap from mid-tier journos based out of Lutyens Delhi."

However, not everyone was amused. A critical comment read: "We are such a bunch of clowns to elevate these idiots to the top of the world."

Another user wrote: "You did the right thing. The media keeps such people on their toes. No one gives a chance to talented artists like us."

A separate comment simply said: "Swaggggg!"

One user added: "Serves that journo right. So much arrogance in the voice."

Dolly Chaiwala's Rise To Fame

Dolly Chaiwala’s rise to fame began in February when Microsoft founder Bill Gates shared a post praising his innovative approach to tea-making. The video showed Dolly preparing tea for Gates, who later commented: "In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!"

Interestingly, Dolly Chaiwala initially had no idea he was serving tea to the billionaire. It was only when internet buzzed about the encounter that Dolly realised the magnitude of the moment.

Currently running a tea stall near the old VCA Stadium in Nagpur’s Sadar area, Dolly has served tea to several celebrities and politicians, making him a beloved figure both in India and globally.

Dollychaiwala Campaigns for the Bhartiya Janata Party in Nagpur

नागपुर पूर्व विधानसभा क्षेत्र में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के पन्ना प्रमुख एवं पन्ना समिति के कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ बैठक कर महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव के संबंध में चर्चा की।



Recently, he was seen campaigning for the BJP in Nagpur East on November 14. While Dolly's presence with the BJP leaders at the election event raises speculation about the possibility of him joining the saffron party. Although, there has been no official word from the party.