 Taiwan Earthquake: VIDEO From News Studio Captures Cameras And Lights Shaking As Journalist Continues To Report Disaster LIVE
One of the videos came right from a news studio where the TV anchor was presenting headlines amid the severe earthquake that left the premises shaking.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 11:13 AM IST
As Taiwan was hit by a massive earthquake beyond magnitude seven, several visuals from the region surfaced online showing the catastrophe. One of the videos came right from a news studio where the TV anchor was presenting headlines amid the severe earthquake that left the premises shaking. WATCH VIDEO:

The video showed the studio of SET iNews, a Taiwanese 24-hour news channel receiving the effects of the natural calamite. The studio room from where the journalist went live saw its cameras and lights shaking adversely, as much as it could even get uprooted.

The live footage captured the moment when the earthquake hit Taiwan and the channel indicated the time to be around 7.59 in the morning (local time). The clip opened showing the female news presenter reading news updates to the viewers when the camera suddenly panned to show the studio settings that were affected by the unlikely shake.

Despite the vigorous earthquake affecting the space, the journalist tried her best to not react and continued her job of disseminating information to people. The video captured her holding on to the projector to maintain balance and do okay.

Several people have shared and forwarded this clip that captured the moment when the earthquake hit Taiwan. Having the video gone viral on social media, the journalist is receiving praise from netizens. "Salute to this Taiwanese news anchor," said internet users.

More about Taiwan earthquake

A massive earthquake struck Taiwan early Wednesday, according to reports, which affected the entire island and led to the collapse of high rises. The quake came at 7:58 am and could be felt in the capital Taipei. Following the mishap, Japan issued a tsunami alert in some of its regions, reportedly the southern Japanese island group of Okinawa.

