 'Taco Rakhe Saiyaan Maar Sake Na Koi:' Netizens React To Viral Video Of Food Served At PG
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Taco Rakhe Saiyaan Maar Sake Na Koi:' Netizens React To Viral Video Of Food Served At PG

'Taco Rakhe Saiyaan Maar Sake Na Koi:' Netizens React To Viral Video Of Food Served At PG

"Taco mila aaj PG mein," Sreyasi Chaitan captioned her food reel while taking a dig at the compromised food quality.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
article-image

There have been several claims that food served at hostels and PGs aren't worth a treat. Adding to the list, a recent viral surfaced on Instagram shows how a chapati turned out to hard and crispy, making the girl sarcastically compare the desi food to a taco. "Taco mila aaj PG mein," Sreyasi Chaitan captioned her food reel while taking a dig at the compromised food quality. The video has got netizens talking.

The video opened showing her plate filed with a chapati, some rice and a sabji. It later captured Shreyasi hitting the chapati hard on the plate to be able to break it and consume it. Yes, she managed to tell people how hard the dish was and what quality of food was served to her at the stay.

Netizens react

As the clip rolled out on Instagram, it caught the attention of internet users who couldn't stay calm.

They expressed PG scenes to be relatable and true. One of the comments hilariously tweaked a popular prayer statement and read, "Taco Rakhe Saiyaan Maar Sake Na Koi." Most people would know that "Taco" replaced the original term "Jako" which gave the prayer a meaning that the one protected by God can never be destroyed.

A weird discussion resulted in the comments section with people comparing the foods available at their hostels and accomodations. "Mere hostel me jaada hard milta hai," wrote an Instagrammer.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Photo: Truck Driver's Note To Ex-Girlfriend Is Something That Will Stop You From Scrolling

Viral Photo: Truck Driver's Note To Ex-Girlfriend Is Something That Will Stop You From Scrolling

'Taco Rakhe Saiyaan Maar Sake Na Koi:' Netizens React To Viral Video Of Food Served At PG

'Taco Rakhe Saiyaan Maar Sake Na Koi:' Netizens React To Viral Video Of Food Served At PG

Viral VIDEO: Controversial Poster Featuring Ex-PM Manmohan Singh & Kashmiri Separatist Yasin Malik...

Viral VIDEO: Controversial Poster Featuring Ex-PM Manmohan Singh & Kashmiri Separatist Yasin Malik...

Pani Puri Priced At ₹333 At Mumbai Airport Doesn't Shock Netizens

Pani Puri Priced At ₹333 At Mumbai Airport Doesn't Shock Netizens

Heart-Warming VIDEO: PM Modi Reacts After Young Girl Displays Lovely Sketch Featuring His Late...

Heart-Warming VIDEO: PM Modi Reacts After Young Girl Displays Lovely Sketch Featuring His Late...