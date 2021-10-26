T20 World Cup: Is Quinton de Kock's 'unavailability' related to his stand on BLM? Twitter flooded with speculations

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and invited West Indies to bat in their second Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

In a big upset for South Africa, Quinton de Kock is not be available for the match due to personal reasons, making way for Reeza Hendricks.

While the reason behind de Kock's unavailability is yet unknown, speculations are rife that this has something to do with his stance against taking the knee for Black Lives Matter. Fans are wondering whether he was removed for not taking the knee.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

For West Indies, Obed McCoy misses out and Hayden Walsh is in.

Both South Africa and West Indies started their Super 12 campaign on a losing note.

While South Africa were handed a five-wicket defeat by Australia, West Indies sank to six-wicket loss against England.

Teams:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard(c), Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 04:19 PM IST