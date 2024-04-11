Swiggy Wishes 'Chand Mubarak' With A Sewaiyan Touch; X Post Goes Viral

Sighting the moon holds a special significance for Muslims as it determines the Eid festivities for them. As the moon was viewed in India on April 10, people here celebrated the occasion on Thursday. On this note, the food delivery app Swiggy wished 'Chand Mubarak' to people and asked if they were able to see the auspicious moon. Taking to X, the brand shared a screenshot of a foodie conversation revolving around the moon sighting and trying out some yummy Sewaiyan on the special evening.

The chat should an individual asking about the moon sighting, followed by another replying with an image of a plate decorated with some Sewaiyan. The traditional dish was placed resembling a crescent moon as the message alongside read, "Dekh hi raha hoon (Seeing it)."

Being shared on Wednesday evening, the X post has gone viral attracting thousands of views. More than a hundred people liked the post and the creativity expressed while wishing people on the festivity day.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024

It goes unsaid that Eid celebrations involve the preparation and consumption of kheer made from Sewaiyan or Vermicelli. It happens to be one of the special recipes associated with the recipe.

While certain countries celebrated Eid a day ago, religious institutions in India including Delhi's Jama Masjid and Fatehpur Masjid, collectively announced marking the festival on April 11. In Mumbai, the moon was sighted around 7.40 pm on Wednesday. With the recent sighting of the moon, Muslims end their Ramadan fasting and welcome a new Islamic month, Shawwal.