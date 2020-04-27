Surf Excel's Ramadan 2020 commercial pays tribute to ‘superheroes’ fighting coronavirus

Detergent brand Surf Excel is back with another festive inspired commercial. The 2-minute long advertisement is based on the concept of good deeds during Ramadan.

The video begins with a young Muslim boy discussing with his father on doing good deeds amid the coronavirus lockdown, to which the latter responds “where there is a will there is a way.”

The reel proceeds to the lad arranging for meals, fruits and other essentials for his neighbours, and watchman. It also extends to other kids doing the same thanking these unsung heroes. The video ends with revealing the boy’s father to be a doctor fighting the coronavirus.