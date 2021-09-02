Supreme Court refuses to block Texas abortion law; enraged netizens call it 'erasure of women's right to choose'

A deeply divided Supreme Court is allowing a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in force, stripping most women of the right to an abortion in the nation's second-largest state.

The court voted 5-4 early Thursday to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others that sought to block enforcement of the law that went into effect Wednesday.

The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and before most women know they're pregnant.

Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Stephen Breyer, Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Elena Kagan dissented.

Texas lawmakers wrote the law to evade federal court review by allowing private citizens to bring civil lawsuits in state court against anyone involved in an abortion, other than the patient. Other abortion laws are enforced by state and local officials, with criminal sanctions possible.

After a federal appeals court refused to allow a prompt review of the law before it took effect, the measure's opponents sought Supreme Court review.

The news has further upset people across the globe who are now criticising the Supreme Court for not standing up for women's rights.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 03:02 PM IST