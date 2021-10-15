'Such invasion of privacy is distasteful': Netizens appalled as Mansukh Mandaviya's photos from Manmohan Singh's hospital room go viral

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday morning visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to meet and enquire about the health condition of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Singh was admitted to the AIIMS Cardio centre on Wednesday evening after he complained of fever and weakness. The source said that the health minister stayed with Manmohan Singh for some time and enquired about his health in detail.

Picture of the meeting went viral on social media on Thursday. However, what didn't sit well with the public was that when Mandaviya went to meet Singh, photos were taken when Singh is ill and recovering. Many people called the photographs and the act of having a photographer inside a hospital room insensitive.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Manmohan Singh is getting the treatment by a team of doctors under the guidance of Dr Nitish Nayak. He had developed a fever two days ago and was feeling weak before being rushed to AIIMS. The source at AIIMS said that he was also complaining of neck pain.

The former PM had tested positive for Covid infection in April this year during the second Covid surge and had been admitted to the AIIMS.

With inputs from IANS.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 11:47 AM IST