StockMarket: Enraged investors complain on Twitter as CDSL services down on a busy day

The Central Depository Services (India) Limited was unusually slow on Monday, which enraged many investors who took to social media to complain.

Many investors said that the website was not loading correctly since morning and that they were facing problems on an otherwise strong day for the market. Neither index value nor company-specific data was visible to many users.



In a tweet to its account holders, Zerodha said one may face an issue with authorising the sale of stocks due to an issue with CDSL.

The tweet reads, "You may face an issue with authorizing the sale of your stocks due to an issue with CDSL. We are in touch with CDSL to have the issue resolved at the earliest."

Shares of CDSL were trading at Rs 1,409.95 on NSE, up 0.81 per cent. BSE shares were quoting at Rs 1,427 on NSE, up 2.17 per cent.

Meanwhile, Twitter is still witnessing scores of complains as investors continue to express their woes.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 12:11 PM IST