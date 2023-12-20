'Stock Market Crash' Trends On Social Media; Netizens Trigger Meme Fest

'Stock Market Crash' memes | X

X users rushed to social media before the closing bell of the stock market this Wednesday evening. They triggered a meme fest by sharing several memes on the current trading scenario where the BSE Sensex crashed 930.88 points or 1.30% to settle at 70,506.31 and Nifty fell 302.95 points to 21,150.15 points. Check reactions below

Bears after stock market Crash. Up and down is the part of market. It’s important to stay in market!#StockMarketCrash

pic.twitter.com/1uoUD1no2Z — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) December 20, 2023

Investors specially bulls after Stock market Crash to god!#StockMarketCrash



pic.twitter.com/FqLAOliEWY — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) December 20, 2023

The social media platform was flooded with memes taking inspiration from classic movie scenes. Many users remembered dialogues and scenes from the biopic on Harshad Mehta (Scam 1992) and shared them online while reacting to the stock market crash this evening. X was seen trending with the hashtag "Stock market crash."

Investors saw the benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty going into a tailspin nullifying all its early gains that posed as a temporary relief. It was all in red during the closing bell. Yes, shockingly, all the 30 Sensex shares, skipping the HDFC Bank, closed in the red.

Reportedly, the major gainers included the Sensex firms, Wipro, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, and HDFC Bank. On the other hand, things didn't go in favour of Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Axis Bank and Hindustan Unilever who were among the laggards.