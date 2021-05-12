'Standing with oppressor': Climate activist Greta Thunberg slammed for neutral stance on Israel-Palestine violence

As hostilities between Israel and Palestine continue to escalate, rocket sirens are going off across southern and central Israel while dozens of explosions have also been reported.

The country has been embroiled in conflict over the impending eviction of dozens of Palestinians from East Jerusalem's neighbourhood.

Over 70 Palestinians in total are set to be evicted from Sheikh Jarrah in the coming weeks to be replaced by right-wing Jewish Israelis. The Palestinians live in houses built on land that courts have ruled were owned by Jewish religious associations before the establishment of Israel in 1948.

As deadly violence continues to engulf Palestine, people across the globe have been showing their concern about the state of affairs. The hashtag #SavePalestine has been trending constantly on Twitter.

Amid such a sensitive scenario, climate activist Greta Thunberg made a statement that has gone viral and is drawing a lot of criticism.

Taking to Twitter, the 18-year-old activist wrote, "To be crystal clear: I am not “against” Israel or Palestine. Needless to say I’m against any form of violence or oppression from anyone or any part. And again - it is devastating to follow the developments in Israel and Palestine."