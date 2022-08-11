St Xavier’s University alumnus starts petition stating action against VC

St Xavier's college in Kolkata has come under the limelight on social media post an ex-professor was allegedly forced to give her resignation due to her Instagram pictures. She alleged that the university said that she had posted "objectionable" and "inappropriate" pictures of herself on her social media account.
As per a report published in Indian Express, the professor has now decided to go to Calcutta High Court. The petition has been titled, "Launch disciplinary action against Felix Raj (VC - St Xavier’s Kol) with immediate effect".
“These are the basic tenets of education which any university should be instilling in their students, and such an incident points to an otherwise aspirational University becoming a hotbed for moral policing as opposed to being a safe and progressive environment for teachers and students alike," the petition further read.
The petition has also asked people to sign if they feel that injustice has been done to the professor.
