St Xavier’s University alumnus starts petition stating action against VC

Image credit: Google

St Xavier's college in Kolkata has come under the limelight on social media post an ex-professor was allegedly forced to give her resignation due to her Instagram pictures. She alleged that the university said that she had posted "objectionable" and "inappropriate" pictures of herself on her social media account.

As per a report published in Indian Express, the professor has now decided to go to Calcutta High Court. The petition has been titled, "Launch disciplinary action against Felix Raj (VC - St Xavier’s Kol) with immediate effect".

For all its public posturing as a seat of "liberal" discourse and culture, Xavier's, as an institution, has always been a bit of an uptight arse. And Fr. Felix Raj has been the torchbearer of this attitude. pic.twitter.com/mH8ob65Etb — Rahul Mukherji (@RahulMukherji5) August 10, 2022

Yeah. So let's call it out. @JesuitsGlobal Take action against Dr. John Felix Raj for criminal intimidation of a young woman. — Gaurav (@GK_halfPhd) August 9, 2022

“These are the basic tenets of education which any university should be instilling in their students, and such an incident points to an otherwise aspirational University becoming a hotbed for moral policing as opposed to being a safe and progressive environment for teachers and students alike," the petition further read.

The petition has also asked people to sign if they feel that injustice has been done to the professor.