'Special And Stupid': Netizens React To Influencer's 'Only For Show' Gender Reveal Event That 'Polluted' Environment

Some countries allow revealing the gender of their child before birth which follows a celebration. In a gender reveal party thrown by a couple from Lithuania, people saw a top-tier air show that caught some attention on the internet. As the video from the event surfaced online showing three jets flying and 'polluting' the air with colour spray, they condemned the party as a spoilsport.

too much for gender reveal 🤷🏻‍♂️😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zofnOGdrVP — desi mojito 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) April 8, 2024

While most gender reveal parties use private jets spraying the blue or pink colour to indicate the gender of the baby, it seemed to have been overdone at this extravagant celebration. The video from the event showed to-be mother and influencer Inga Stumbriene standing next to her partner Aivaras Stumbras, who is associated with the energy sector, witnessing the flights spray the blue colour into the sky.

It was only after a couple of acrobatic rounds that the jets released the blue colour into the air which angered a few netizens who termed the act "special and stupid." Condemning the lavish gender reveal show, a comment read, "...You need a lot of attention. You have it with special and stupid things like this. Only for Show. Nothing for ever." "Dumpest thing I have ever seen. What is wrong with people nowadays," said another while reacting to the video.

Netizens were concerned about the harm this show-off event did to the environment. They said, "All this environmental pollution just for one baby! You all should be ashamed of yourselves."

However, the reactions weren't entirely lopsided. Some shared congratulatory messages and praised the beautiful way of celebrating the phase of welcoming a new member into their family and announcing their gender out loud. "This is beautiful; congratulations," commented a few internet users.