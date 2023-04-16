Spain: 50-year-old woman who went into a 'cave' in 2021, returns to Earth after 500 days; watch video

Twitter

A Spanish woman went into a cave and stayed there for more than a year and completed a 500-day challenge. It is believed that identified as Beatriz Flamini, 50, is an athlete and mountaineer who spent days and months together inside a cave 70 meter down the Earth for an experiment to study the human psyche.

On November 20, 2021, 3 months before Russia invaded Ukraine, Flamini entered her Stygian lodgings in the cave outside Granada, determined to learn more about how the human mind and body can deal with extreme solitude and deprivation, reported The Guardian.

Flamini left her underground hideout in southern Spain on Friday morning (local time) and the video of the same surfaced online. WATCH:

This Spanish athlete has completed a 500-day challenge living in a cave, in an experiment closely monitored by scientists seeking to learn more about the capacities of the human mind and circadian rhythms pic.twitter.com/jjpaQpdubp — Ashish Kumar (@BaapofOption) April 15, 2023

The 50-year-old from Madrid, Spain, who told media that she had lost track of time after Day 50, has reportedly broken the world record for the longest time a person has spent alone in a cave. It was noted that she passed time inside by reading, writing, drawing, knitting, and enjoying herself.