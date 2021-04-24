Solidarity amid COVID-19 crisis: #PakistanStandsWithIndia becomes top Twitter trend in neighbouring country

We are presently in the middle of an unprecedented global pandemic, with millions being infected or succumbing on a daily basis. And for India, this is also a time of acute helplessness, oxygen and emergency drug shortages and cremations in parking lots. But if adversity is a true indicator of who is in your corner, Pakistan is certainly a strong contender at present.
As the country continues to set COVID-19 records on a global level, the neighbouring country is stepping forward with messages of hope and support. The message is simple. While the two countries may not always see eye to eye (having a checkered past and present), this is not the time for rivalries or bitternesss.
Indeed, a quick perusal of the top Twitter trends in Pakistan as of Saturday morning indicate that their thoughts are wholeheartedly with India at this time. While #PakistanStandsWithIndia remains the top trend, #IndiaNeedOxygen, #PakistanWithIndia, #IndiaFightsCOVID19 and related tags have each garnered thousands of messages.
We feel compelled to mention here that Pakistan is by no means done with their own battle against COVID-19. But, as several users pointed out, it does not take much beyond basic humanity to wish all people well.
Indians for the most part seem to appreciate the sentiment. As the country continues to record more than three lakh new cases a day, many have left appreciative responses to the messages of support.
Somewhat ironically, India's on Twitter trends seem to be wholly unconcerned with the pandemic. Indeed at the time of writing this article, Sachin Tendulkar's birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 'Saturday Motivation' appear to be the favourite topics on Indian Twitter.
