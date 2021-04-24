Solidarity amid COVID-19 crisis: #PakistanStandsWithIndia becomes top Twitter trend in neighbouring country

We are presently in the middle of an unprecedented global pandemic, with millions being infected or succumbing on a daily basis. And for India, this is also a time of acute helplessness, oxygen and emergency drug shortages and cremations in parking lots. But if adversity is a true indicator of who is in your corner, Pakistan is certainly a strong contender at present.

As the country continues to set COVID-19 records on a global level, the neighbouring country is stepping forward with messages of hope and support. The message is simple. While the two countries may not always see eye to eye (having a checkered past and present), this is not the time for rivalries or bitternesss.

Indeed, a quick perusal of the top Twitter trends in Pakistan as of Saturday morning indicate that their thoughts are wholeheartedly with India at this time. While #PakistanStandsWithIndia remains the top trend, #IndiaNeedOxygen, #PakistanWithIndia, #IndiaFightsCOVID19 and related tags have each garnered thousands of messages.

We feel compelled to mention here that Pakistan is by no means done with their own battle against COVID-19. But, as several users pointed out, it does not take much beyond basic humanity to wish all people well.