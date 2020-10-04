Sofa tractor? Twitterati mock Rahul Gandhi, Amarinder Singh for custom-made seats

BJP leaders and Twitter users on Sunday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for taking out a tractor rally against Centre's farm laws while sitting in custom-made seats.
The Congress, which is in power in Punjab, is holding tractor rallies from October 4 to October 6 across the state in protest against the Centre's new farm laws.
As pictures from the Congress' tractor rally in Punjab came out, the leaders were seen comfortably sitting a sofa-like custom-made seats. Tractors ususally come without comfortable seats except for the driver.
Here are some tweets pointing out the custom-made seats and mocking Congress leaders:
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP-led government was acting at the behest of select corporates to "destroy" farmers. He also vowed to scrap the new farm laws once the Congress returns to power at the Centre.
Leading a tractor rally in Punjab against the farm legislations, the Congress leader launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned the need for bringing in the new laws at the time of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Their target is to end the MSP and food procurement system. They know the day that happens, farmers of Punjab and Haryana will be finished," he said.
"But the Congress will not allow this to happen, we stand firmly behind you. We will not back down an inch," Gandhi said while addressing a public rally at Badni Kalan here before a tractor rally through the districts of Moga and Ludhiana.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)