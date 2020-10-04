Sofa tractor? Twitterati mock Rahul Gandhi, Amarinder Singh for custom-made seats

BJP leaders and Twitter users on Sunday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for taking out a tractor rally against Centre's farm laws while sitting in custom-made seats.

The Congress, which is in power in Punjab, is holding tractor rallies from October 4 to October 6 across the state in protest against the Centre's new farm laws.

As pictures from the Congress' tractor rally in Punjab came out, the leaders were seen comfortably sitting a sofa-like custom-made seats. Tractors ususally come without comfortable seats except for the driver.

Here are some tweets pointing out the custom-made seats and mocking Congress leaders: