Social media irked over ‘Oreo cookies and milk’ as the new bookmark

Oreo cookies have been one of the best-selling cookies in the United States. However, the brand faced wrath of netizens on its new images on social media. Many commented saying they have unfollowed Oreo’s official social media account and some asked to remove the post as soon as possible.

In one image, Oreo posted on the Twitter, a book is open and milk is poured on the book. In another image a book is closed with some Oreo cookies are put inside and pouring the milk on the book. The Oreo cookies wrote on the description of the social media while posting these two images that ‘Don't have a bookmark? Try using OREO cookies and milk instead’.