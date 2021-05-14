Soak in beer and drink your troubles away: Amid pandemic, Belgium is set to get an unique spa experience

Belgium is all set to elevate your drinking experience with a spa that let you sip on beer while sitting in a jacuzzi full of the uplifting stuff. The Good Beer Spa is a first of its kind experience for the state, set to open next month. And with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to rage, having alcohol seep into your pores even as you reach for the nearby tap of beer certainly sounds like a lucrative prospect.

As per a Reuters report, the Spa in southern Brussels was founded by Benedict Biebuyck and his girlfriend Ana Bordonada after the duo went for a similar experience in Prague. Reportedly, it will open to the public on June 4th. As per the company's website, each session lasts for about an hour, and visitors will have unlimited access to draft beer ‘Baptist’ right next to their bathtubs. Pries for the session range from €115 (around Rs. 10,000) to €249 (around Rs. 22,000), depending on the size of the jacuzzi and the number of people in it.

"The bathtub is filled with warm water, hops, essential oils, minerals and 2 liters of beer. If you would soak in raw beer, then the baths temperature would be around 6 °C and it wouldn’t be comfortable for you. With a capacity of about 700 liters in a beer bath, the price of a beer treatment would be approximately 10 times as much, but mainly bathing in alcohol and other substances wouldn’t be beneficial for your body," the website explains.

It must be noted however that while the company, and indeed many of its customers wax poetic about the benefits of beer in rejuvenating skin and hair, dermatologists are not convinced.