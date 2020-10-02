'So now will you take it seriously': Twitter reacts after US President Trump tests positive for COVID-19

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.
"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!," Trump said on Thursday (local time).
Earlier in the day, Trump had announced that he and the first lady had undergone COVID-19 tests after his top adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.
"Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!," Trump tweeted.
Meanwhile, many on Twitter wished for the speedy recovery of the US President. However, there were a few who reacted with memes and jokes as Trump tested positive for COVID-19.
"That's a nice way to save you a** from next debate," a Twitter user said. "So NOOOOOOOOOOOOW will you please take it seriously?????? This is NOT a joke," wrote another Twitter user.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
Earlier, during the presidential debate on Tuesday, Trump had mocked Democratic nominee Joe Biden for frequently wearing a mask.
“Every time you see him, he’s got a mask,” Trump said. “He could be speaking 200 feet away from it. And he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen," he added.
