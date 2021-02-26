Sleep over Safety? Anand Mahindra disapproves of THIS jugaad

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for sharing "jugaad" on his Twitter handle. He is appreciative of people who come up with jugaad i.e. clever hacks or alternatives for something. However, there's one jugaad that Mr Mahindra doesn't approve of.
Today, Mr Mahindra shared a picture of a man dozing off in a Mumbai local. However, the man is using the face mask to cover his eyes and not his nose and mouth.
Sharing the picture, he wrote, "When you start looking for reasons behind the recent rise in Covid cases in Mumbai...(This is one jugaad that doesn’t deserve any applause.)"
Recently, there has been a constant upsurge in the number of Coronavirus cases being detected in Maharashtra. The state has been recording more than 5,000 cases daily.
Most people agreed with Mr Mahindra and recommended that everyone should wear the masks properly in order to keep everyone safe from Coronavirus.
Here are some of the reactions.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)