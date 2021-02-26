Sleep over Safety? Anand Mahindra disapproves of THIS jugaad

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for sharing "jugaad" on his Twitter handle. He is appreciative of people who come up with jugaad i.e. clever hacks or alternatives for something. However, there's one jugaad that Mr Mahindra doesn't approve of.

Today, Mr Mahindra shared a picture of a man dozing off in a Mumbai local. However, the man is using the face mask to cover his eyes and not his nose and mouth.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "When you start looking for reasons behind the recent rise in Covid cases in Mumbai...(This is one jugaad that doesn’t deserve any applause.)"