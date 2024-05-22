Skip The Signal, Let's Fly: 'Flying Car' Debuts In Tokyo

If there is one aspect of sci-fi literature that has remained consistent over the years and decades across the board, around the globe, it is perhaps the element of 'Flying Cars'. the idea of a flying wagon has captured the imagination of people around the globe for a long time now. With time and advancements in technology, humans have come close to attaining the concept, and bringing it into reality.

Now, in Tokyo, a flying car took over the scenes in skies of the Japanese capital.

An exhibition of cutting-edge technology took place at SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024.

The Hexa Lift, a single seater drone, that can take off and land virtually anywhere, without needing a helipad or a runway.



The vehicle flew over around 500 spectators, who were amazed by the tech of tomorrow. The 'car' named Hexa is developed by the American company LIFT Aircraft Inc. This is not to be confused with the Tata car, that goes by the same name.

Talking about the dynamics of the vehicle, it flies because of the 18 propellers, attached to it. The Hexa is a single-seat vehicle. It is 4.5 meters wide, 2.6 metres high. The Hexa is light as it weighs around 196 kilogrammes.

Furthermore, the vehicle runs on distributed electric propulsion, it has Eighteen independent electric motors. This assures stability for the wagon. In the age of rapid growth in innovative mobility, such development stands a chance to cause a major disruption in the field.