'Sir, you started it?': Uday Chopra asks what 'simp' means; Twitterati remind him of 'Dhoom'

When millennials think of actor Uday Chopra, they think of the movie 'Dhoom'. Chopra’s Bollywood debut film was with Shamita Shetty in Mohabbatein, a story of love. In the coming years, he starred in movies like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Pyaar Impossible!, Neal ‘n’ Nikki in the lead roles. He has mostly indulged in romantic-drama or romantic-comedy.

However, Chopra is best remembered for his role of ‘Ali’ in all the three movies of the Dhoom franchise. Ali was a hopeless romantic who could always be seen going out of his way to impress a girl way who was also way out of his league.

Going to such lengths to impress your crush is called 'simping' in the Twitter language and the person who simps is called a simp.

While Chopra played simp in Dhoom long back, it seems that he has learned the term pretty recently.

In a reply to a fan who quote tweeted a reply Chopra had mentioning the word ‘simp,’ Chopra asked what it meant. “Wtf is simp? I’m sorry I’m 48," he wrote.

Soon, Twitterati bargged in with hilarious comments to remind him of his simping in Dhoom.

Have a look.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 06:54 PM IST