Siliguri: Female Police Officer Nearly Kisses Woman's Lips To Prove She's Not Drunk, Accused Of Assaulting Minors On Duty (VIDEO)

Uniformed female cop nearly kisses woman, sparks outrage | X/Samik Bhattacharya

A female police officer appeared to be intoxicated during her patrolling duty in Siliguri, West Bengal. As per local media reports, she was identified as Taniya Roy, an assistant sub-inspector who was on the recently-introduced pink mobile van aimed to ensure women's safety. A video of her misbehaving on Wednesday night and allegedly assaulting two minors has surfaced online. It shows the woman cop in an inebriated state, where she approaches to kiss a lady in front of her.

Woman cop's miscondut sparks outrage

The on-duty officer, Roy, was filmed holding the neck of a woman and getting close to kiss her. The video which was recorded during the incident showed her nearly kissing the woman, until locals aborted her actions.

As the incident came to the fore and the video rolled out online, it sparked an outrage on social media. People condemned the cop's behaviour deeming it unacceptable, especially for uniformed officer appointed to ensure women's safety in he city.

"This is shame...What a situation of the police," an X user wrote. Another asked, "OMG. When will be the termination and punishment".

People pointed out, due to her action of approaching to kiss a woman, that she is a lesbian and wrote, ""She is a lesbo. More dangerous..."

BJP leader reacts

Reacting to the incident, BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya wrote on X that he was shocked by the incident and the state of the West Bengal police. In his post, Bhattacharya said, "ASI Tanya Roy of Siliguri Metropolitan Police's pink van force ransacked a gambling den while drunk on Wednesday." "It was there that a woman was grabbed in an uncoordinated manner which is clearly visible in the video," he added.

The BJP leader suggested that the woman cop was a repeatedly observed drunk on her duty. He wrote, "She has been accused of coming to work in a drunken state many times (translated)".

According to reports, the officer was also involved in beating the minors without leading to any injury. It was reported that the minors, a girl and a boy, were simply standing and conversing when the police van approached then.

Now, the mother of one of the minors has accused Roy for misconduct and assault and demanded action against her.

There is no clarification or statement issued by the police department yet (as of Friday morning) on this incident.