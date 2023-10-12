Sikkim Floods: Visuals From Relief And Rescue Operation Surface, Jawans Build Temporary Bridge To Evacuate People (WATCH)

Sikkim Floods: Visuals From Relief And Rescue Operation Surface (WATCH) | Video shared on X

Sikkim has witnessed a flash flood after a cloudburst on a glacier lake, leading to a disastrous situation there. The deluge accounted for a death toll of 37 people along with nearly 80 gone missing. The relief and rescue operations have started in North Sikkim to ensure the safety of the lives of people. Visuals from the evacuation have surfaced online.

A temporary bridge was constructed to assist people to the safer side of the land escaping the severe water flow. It was built by the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army to serve and rescue people struck there due to the recent floods.

Check videos and pictures below

Sikkim Floods 2023

During the early hours of Wednesday, Armymen and civilians residing near the Teesta River in Sikkim were affected due to a cloudburst-led flood. It damaged more than a thousand houses and washed away a dozen bridges, changing the picture of the stunning landscape of the Himalayan state.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased and an immediate relief of Rs 2,000 each for all those taking shelter in the camps.

"There have been damage worth thousands of crores of rupees. We cannot give exact details about the damage. It will be revealed once a committee is formed and completes its analysis. Our first priority is to save those who are stranded and provide them immediate relief," he told PTI Video. "Road connectivity between the districts has been cut off and bridges have been washed away. Communication in North Sikkim has been severely affected," he added.