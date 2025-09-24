'Shubbu Chale Jao,' Pakistani Female Cricket Fan Of Shubman Gill Cannot Get Over His 'Potential' During Ind-Pak Match; VIDEO | X @bandaofrabb

The Indian cricket team secured a clinical win against Pakistan in the recently concluded Super Four match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Several videos of Pakistan fans are surfacing on the Internet with their bizarre and hilarious reactions to the gloomy defeat they witnessed. One such video is breaking the Internet, where a Pakistani female fan of Shubman Gill was seen praising his potential during a live chat show.

During her praise, she also calls Gill 'Shubbu' and requests him to stop scoring runs against Pakistan. The hilarious video starts with four panelists from Pakistan discussing the live India-Pakistan match, which was played on Sunday, September 21. During their conversation, one of the female panelists praised Shubman Gill for his knock during the match.

Girls across the border are falling hard for our star boy Shubman Gill, calling him "Shubbu" pic.twitter.com/5ma5wYx3gM — Kawal(Amrinder Gill Fanclub) (@bandaofrabb) September 24, 2025

The panelist said, "Instead of all the politics, lekin unme potential hain, matlab there is no comparison about it." While other panelists agree with her opinion. Gill, along with Abhishek Sharma, made India's winning chances stronger with their 100+ runs partnership. Owing to that, one of the panelists on the show taunted her, saying, "he is scoring runs only for you, or else he doesn't stay back for a longer time nowadays." To which the fan-girl lovingly said, "Shubbu, ruk jao."

All the panelists erupted in laughs and cheers when they heard the fan-girl calling Shubman Gill, 'Shubbu.' The 16-second clip is now going heavily viral on social media. Netizens are having hilarious takes on the 'Shubbu' nickname.

Arshdeep Singh's Savage Response To Haris Rauf

A video of Pakistan bowler Haris Rauf went viral on social media, showing him gesturing a plane crash towards Indian fans in the stands. The video received heavy criticism. Now, another clip from the same match is going viral where the Indian bowler, Arshdeep Singh, can be seen responding to Rauf in his savage style.