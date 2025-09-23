Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh's Savage Response To Haris Rauf's Plane Crash Gesture Goes Viral; VIDEO | X @mutualstark

Fixtures between India and Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 are the talk of the town at the moment. Cricket circles, fans of both teams, and netizens with different political views all across the world are glued to their devices for each trending clip from the matches.

A similar video of Pakistan bowler Haris Rauf went viral on social media, showing him gesturing a plane crash towards Indian fans in the stands. The video received heavy criticism. Now, another clip from the same match is going viral where the Indian bowler, Arshdeep Singh, can be seen responding in his savage style.

WATCH Haris Rauf's Plane Crash Gesture:

Visuals from the Super Four match between India and Pakistan of the Asia Cup 2025 went viral on social media, where Pakistani bowler Haris Rauf was seen gesturing towards the Indian crowd behind him sitting in the stands. He was showing a plane crash gesture to the audience, which received massive criticism post-match.

Arshdeep Singh's Response:

Among all the chaos behind Haris Rauf's clip, one similar video of Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh made its entry in the lobby a bit late. The now-viral video shows Arshdeep Singh's savage reply to Haris Rauf's gesture.

WATCH VIDEO:

This reply by Arshdeep to Rauf went unnoticed😹😹. pic.twitter.com/7WA6AgO664 — mutual.stark (@mutualstark) September 23, 2025

The visual seems to be from the post-match appearance of the bowler on the ground, where he is casually taking a walk on the field. Suddenly, at one point, he makes eye contact with the camera or looks at the fans in the stands, he shows off a flying plane, and asks to keep it to yourself with his savage gestures.

Asia Cup Super Fours:

After a fiery battle between India and Pakistan in the second match of the Super Four, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will face off today, while a fixture between India and Bangladesh is scheduled tomorrow, on September 24. The final of the Asia Cup 2025 will be played on September 28.