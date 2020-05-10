'Showing my ex I'm over him': Netizens troll Radio Pak over faulty weather update about J&K

Radio Pakistan has become a centre of attraction for trolls who are now ruthlessly trolling Pakistan's national public broadcaster for a faulty weather update of Ladakh, a region in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a series of tweets, Radio Pak provided the weather details for all the regions in India occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

But in one tweet, a silly goof-up drew many trolls to the comments section.

"In #Ladakh, maximum temperature is -4 degree centigrade and minimum temperature is -1 degree centigrade," the tweet read.

-4 degree centigrade should be minimum whereas -1 degree centigrade should be maximum, but according to Radio Pak, it seems that is not correct.

What followed was ruthless trolling from the netizens. "Ye tweet padh ke Pakistan ki maximum aukat aur minimum IQ pata chal gayi," a user wrote.