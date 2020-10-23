Shopping app Shein brutally trolled for selling ‘bodysuit’ that resembles ‘Borat’s mankini’

China-linked mobile application and shopping website Shein was recently subjected to heavy criticism online following their latest ‘bodysuit’.
According to a report by The Sun, Shein customers were baffled after the company unveiled a Plus V-bar High Cut Bodysuit which was shared by a customer on Facebook.
The model wore a black bodysuit with a cut so high that it reached right below the bust. The clothing item cost £9.99. (approximately Rs 1000)
Scores of women commented on the post. One user wrote, “Honestly, I can see the pain in her eyes. Poor lass.”
“High cut? That’s cut so damn high it’s practically flossing her teeth,” added another.
Many even compared it to Sacha Baron’s mankini from the 2006 film ‘Borat’.
Here are similar bodysuits on the e-commerce website.
Back in June, intelligence agencies in India red flagged about 52 China-linked mobile applications, including Shein, TikTok, UC browser, Xender and SHAREit, over concerns related to safety and privacy of users.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)