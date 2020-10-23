Shopping app Shein brutally trolled for selling ‘bodysuit’ that resembles ‘Borat’s mankini’

China-linked mobile application and shopping website Shein was recently subjected to heavy criticism online following their latest ‘bodysuit’.

According to a report by The Sun, Shein customers were baffled after the company unveiled a Plus V-bar High Cut Bodysuit which was shared by a customer on Facebook.

The model wore a black bodysuit with a cut so high that it reached right below the bust. The clothing item cost £9.99. (approximately Rs 1000)