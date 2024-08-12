Shocking Video! YouTuber Norme Removes His Shirt, Throws Off Pant Aggressively After Failing To Win Challenge Of Staying Awake For 12 Days

YouTuber Norme | YouTube

A popular YouTuber who embarked on a strange challenge of staying awake for days long and running a live streaming to film himself throughout has caught the attention of internet users. YouTuber Norme suggested to crack a world record by not sleeping for twelve days in a row. While there's real record on this note, he recorded himself claiming to satisfy the requirements of the record by addressing his sleep deprived state.

Did he complete the challenge? No!

Norme went live on his YouTube channel on July 19 and titled his live streaming as "Staying awake for 12 days WORLD RECORD," but it was learned that he fell asleep before he could achieve his self-set target. "After three days, 90 straight hours... and it took just nine minutes to ruin it," while hinting that he dozed off before he could complete his challenge of staying awake for 12 continuous days.

Release chilling "I lost the challenge" video

He shared his reaction to his failure of staying awake for days together and accepting losing the challenge. Screaming and crying out in a fanatic manner, he said, "I concede, I officially concede I'm no longer in the running for the World's longest time awake."

YouTuber throws clothes, ends live streaming after failure

Unable to control himself and going on an outburst of emotions, he initially pulled off and hit the green screen behind him. Seconds later, he expressed his aggression by removing his shirt and pant, before he shut the screen off and ended the live streaming of his reaction to the failure.

In the video, Norme is seen allegedly losing his sanity. He is seen acting strange and anxiously disappointed. From repeatedly banging his head to throwing off his headphones, screaming out aloud fanatically and creating mess around, Norme is not only seen losing his calm but also his state of mind. After destroying his video assistance tools like the green screen, the YouTuber also removes his clothes unable to handle the situation with a sane approach.