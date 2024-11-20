Shocking Video! Greater Noida Woman Brutally Thrashes Pet Dog In Sector 10 Society, Police Action Follows

Representative Image | Canva

An X user named Kaveri Rana, who is also referred as "The Dog Mother", shared a concerning video of a dog being thrashed brutally at the balcony of a flat in Greater Noida. Rana noted down the details of the incident while uploading the gruesome visuals online.

"A #pet dog is brutally thrashed & beaten by this #evil woman living in Flat 1103, Vidhi Tower [T3], Mahagun Mantraa 1, Sector 10, West), Kheri Rd, Vaidpura, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh 203207", she wrote tagging police officials to look into the case and initiate action.

(Warning: Disturbing visuals)

A #pet dog is brutally thrashed & beaten by this #evil woman living in Flat 1103, Vidhi Tower [T3], Mahagun Mantraa 1, Sector 10, West), Kheri Rd, Vaidpura, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh 203207. Can someone please please help the poor Animal 🙏 @CP_Noida Mam @DCPCentralNoida… pic.twitter.com/A9nPW763zx — कावेरी राणा 🐾🐾 (@TheDogMother_) November 19, 2024

The act of animal cruelty was captured on camera. In the video, an unidentified woman of the said society was seen swinging a dog and banging it on the floor repeatedly. Despite the clip being shot in low light, the blurry footage showed the woman mercilessly torturing the dog.

The condition of the victim dog is unknown.

Politicians, Film Stars & Other Animal Lovers React

The video of animal cruelty has gone viral drawing the attention of several people on the internet, including big names from the cine industry and political arena. Animal lovers voiced out for the rescue of the dog and punishment for the woman mistreating it.

"Horrible! I hope she is punished like she is punishing this baby", one wrote. "My heart weeps for him. Arrest her and never let her near an animal", another said.

Soon, DCP Central Noida reacted on the viral video and mentioned that the local police has been directed to look into matter. "In this regard, the police station in-charge Ecotech-3 has been directed to investigate and take necessary action", the DCP wrote on X.

TMC Leader and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, 'Andaz Apna Apna' actress Raveena Tandon, senior journalist Vishnu Som, and several others came across the chilling visuals from Greater Noida society.

Meanwhile, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India responded to the post and requested the user to share further details about the incident with them to ensure necessary assistance.