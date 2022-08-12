Shocking! Shirtless man pulls hair, tries to drown woman underwater in Spain; arrested

In a shocking video from Spain, we could see some bystanders rescue a women in minimal clothing from a man who tried to drown her into fountain waters. The man was filmed by onlookers while he assaulted her by pulling hair, pushing her into the water.
The video reportedly comes from a fountain at a park in Valencia, Spain. The clip has surfaced on the internet and went viral. It shows how the man forces the bikini dressed female into water. However, a man from the audience could be seen rescuing her from the harasser.
Witnesses called police to the scene leading to the man getting arrested for allegedly trying to drown the woman in the fountain of a park, international media reported.
