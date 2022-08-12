Vegetable vendor celebrates Har Ghar Tiranga with a combo of carrot, radish and okra; sabji version of tri-colour flag goes viral

Vegetable vendor celebrates Har Ghar Tiranga in style | Twitter

The entire nation is currently busy preparing to celebrate anniversary year of Indian Independence. From tri-colour flags to trendy tiranga dresses, people have began shopping for the celebration of the national festival. However, a vegetable vendor took to create an Indian flag-like appearance with his products.

A photo of well arranged tri-colour vegetables, set up to portray an Indian flag, has gone viral on social media. The creative was prepared with a combination of carrot, radish and okra along some ink and wires. Ahead of Independence day 2022, the patriotic feelings expressed by the vegetable vendor has won hearts of netizens.

Check viral photo:

It’s the expression which counts 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PpRtUHlg1a — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) August 12, 2022

Har Ghar Tiranga is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.