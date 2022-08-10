Har Ghar Tiranga forced over poor? BJP leader Varun Gandhi shares video showing people asked to purchase tri-colour before ration

BJP leader Varun Gandhi shared a video showing poor men and women allegedly being asked to pay for a tri-colour before being provided with ration. The video has come to light during the onset of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign launched by the Indian government.

"There are asking us to purchase flags but I want to food. I don't wish to buy a flag, I don't have money," a man can be heard saying in the shared video. Another person supports the claim to suggest that the tir-colour is sold for around Rs 20, "Who comes to avail ration would be made to collect a flag, too. If the ration seeker doesn't pay for the flag, let not provide them with the ration," he says.

Some women who had visited the ration shop to issue food materials can be seen voicing out their concerns in the video. It can be understood through their say that the people were compelled to pay and take Tiranga along inorder before requested food essentials were handed to them.

आजादी की 75वीं वर्षगाँठ का उत्सव गरीबों पर ही बोझ बन जाए तो दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण होगा।



राशनकार्ड धारकों को या तिरंगा खरीदने पर मजबूर किया जा रहा है या उसके बदले उनके हिस्से का राशन काटा जा रहा है।



हर भारतीय के हृदय में बसने वाले तिरंगे की कीमत गरीब का निवाला छीन कर वसूलना शर्मनाक है। pic.twitter.com/pYKZCfGaCV — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) August 10, 2022

The reaction to the clip shows netizens upset over the incident at the ration store. While sharing the video on Twitter, Varun Gandhi wrote in Hindi, "It would be unfortunate if the celebration of the 75th anniversary of independence becomes a burden on the poor. Ration card holders are being forced to buy the tricolor or their share of ration is being deducted instead. It is shameful to collect the price of the tricolor which resides in the heart of every Indian by snatching the morsel of the poor. (translated via Google)"

To the unversed, 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.