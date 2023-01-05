Shocking! Man slips from moving train, RPF jawan runs to save his life in viral video; WATCH

RPF Jawan saves passenger | Twitter

Purnia: A RPF Jawan saved the life of a passenger who slipped while trying to board a train in Bihar's Purnia station. The incident, which was caught on CCTV and shared by the official Twitter handle of Ministry of Railways.

In the CCTV footage, a train is seen leaving the station and a man tries to hurriedly get on it. The passenger slips and almost falls into the gap between the train and the platform. RPF (Railway Protection Force) jawan, Sanjiv Kumar Singh rushes to rescue the man and pulls him to safety in the nick of time.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Railways posted a text, “An alert RPF jawan saved a passenger who met with an accident while boarding a moving train in Bihar's Purnia. Please do not attempt to board/deboard a moving train.” .