e-Paper Get App
HomeViralShocking! Man slips from moving train, RPF jawan runs to save his life in viral video; WATCH

Shocking! Man slips from moving train, RPF jawan runs to save his life in viral video; WATCH

The passenger slips and almost falls into the gap between the train and the platform in Bihar's Purnia railway station

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
RPF Jawan saves passenger | Twitter
Follow us on

Purnia: A RPF Jawan saved the life of a passenger who slipped while trying to board a train in Bihar's Purnia station. The incident, which was caught on CCTV and shared by the official Twitter handle of Ministry of Railways.

In the CCTV footage, a train is seen leaving the station and a man tries to hurriedly get on it. The passenger slips and almost falls into the gap between the train and the platform. RPF (Railway Protection Force) jawan, Sanjiv Kumar Singh rushes to rescue the man and pulls him to safety in the nick of time.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Railways posted a text, “An alert RPF jawan saved a passenger who met with an accident while boarding a moving train in Bihar's Purnia. Please do not attempt to board/deboard a moving train.” .

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Shame on Delhi Police': Internet angry over cop interrupting street performer's gig at Connaught...

'Shame on Delhi Police': Internet angry over cop interrupting street performer's gig at Connaught...

Shocking! Man slips from moving train, RPF jawan runs to save his life in viral video; WATCH

Shocking! Man slips from moving train, RPF jawan runs to save his life in viral video; WATCH

'Will you serve beer?': Passenger asks cabin crew at the first-ever Indigo flight to Goa's Mopa...

'Will you serve beer?': Passenger asks cabin crew at the first-ever Indigo flight to Goa's Mopa...

Russia-Ukraine War: Pregnant wife reunites with Ukrainian soldier; emotional video goes viral

Russia-Ukraine War: Pregnant wife reunites with Ukrainian soldier; emotional video goes viral

Diesel's bizarre jacket goes viral, Indians compare its look with 'cabbage'

Diesel's bizarre jacket goes viral, Indians compare its look with 'cabbage'