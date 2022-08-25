e-Paper Get App

Shocking Incident: Railway job aspirant in Gujarat, removes thumb's skin and puts on friend's hand to appear for exam

A major forgery was reported in Vadodara during a Railway Recruitment Test. An aspirant removed his thumb skin using a hot pan and pasted it on his friend's thumb. He did this so that his friend can clear the biometric verification and appear for the test.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 08:30 PM IST
article-image
Railway Recruitment Test Forgery |

During the biometric verification, the skin fell off from the friend's hand when the exam supervisor sprayed a sanitiser on it on August 22.

On Wednesday, the police arrested both the candidates Manish Kumar and Rajyaguru Gupta for cheating and forgery who are in their mid-20s and are the natives of Munger district in Bihar.

The Recruitment Test for Railway 'D' group vacancies was held at a building in the Laxmipura area in which more than 600 candidates appeared.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralShocking Incident: Railway job aspirant in Gujarat, removes thumb's skin and puts on friend's hand to appear for exam

RECENT STORIES

Chhatisgarh: Protest on employment policy ensues intense fighting between BJP and Congress

Chhatisgarh: Protest on employment policy ensues intense fighting between BJP and Congress

Mumbai: On request from Ganesh mandals, BMC extends permission deadline

Mumbai: On request from Ganesh mandals, BMC extends permission deadline

West Bengal: Our judiciary is the last frontier for getting justice, says CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal: Our judiciary is the last frontier for getting justice, says CM Mamata Banerjee

MHT CET admit card 2022 out; Here's how to download

MHT CET admit card 2022 out; Here's how to download

IIT Hyderabad to document Thoti tribals' traditions for future generations

IIT Hyderabad to document Thoti tribals' traditions for future generations