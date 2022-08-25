Shocking Incident: Railway job aspirant in Gujarat, removes thumb's skin and puts on friend's hand to appear for exam

Railway Recruitment Test Forgery |

During the biometric verification, the skin fell off from the friend's hand when the exam supervisor sprayed a sanitiser on it on August 22.

On Wednesday, the police arrested both the candidates Manish Kumar and Rajyaguru Gupta for cheating and forgery who are in their mid-20s and are the natives of Munger district in Bihar.

The Recruitment Test for Railway 'D' group vacancies was held at a building in the Laxmipura area in which more than 600 candidates appeared.