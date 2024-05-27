 Shillong: 2 Women Claim They Were Eve-Teased By 'Drunk' Men In Hotel; Wife Comes To Man's Defense As He Refutes Allegations (VIDEO)
The woman claimed that while they were clicking pictures in the passage of the hotel when the two men "made noises". However, in the video, a woman said to be the wife of one of the men is seen defending the two men. In the video, captions fill the gap to explain the sequence of events. The action in the video and the captions are not in sync which makes it clear that the video is edited.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 11:38 PM IST
Two women took to social media platform X and alleged that two men seen in the video "eve-teased" them at a hotel in Shillong. The woman claimed that while they were clicking pictures in the passage of the hotel when the two men "made noises". However, in the video, a woman said to be the wife of one of the men is seen defending the two men. The incident took place in Courtyard Hotel in Shillong. The women claimed that the men had also done the same during the (music) concert but that they had avoided them then.

In the video, captions fill the gap to explain the sequence of events. However, the action in the video and the captions are not in sync which makes it clear that the video is edited.

This made several netizens raise questions on the video and the claims made by the two women.

However, an update in the matter claimed that there was more to the incident than what met the eye. One of the men seen in the video reacted to the incident by taking to social media platform X.

"Hi guys,i am aware of a video that is being circulated,a video conveniently edited to potray one side of the story and play a victim card. For me to showcase the progression of these events i would need the CCTV footage from @CourtyardHotels at shillong. So as requested by Marriott we have sent an email to the concerned party and we request them to post the video so that everyone knows what really happened," posted one of the men seen in the video. The man identifies himself as Manoj Kasyap and is seen in the video in black shirt.

The man, as evident in his post, said that the video uploaded by the women was edited and "one-sided". He has also said that they have contacted the hotel to get the full CCTV footage. "We request them to post the video so that everyone knows what really happened," the man said in his post.

