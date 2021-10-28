'She ages like fine wine': Fans take to Twitter to celebrate actress Aditi Rao Hydari's 35th birthday

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari turns 35 today. She is a well-known actor, dancer, and singer who has appeared in a number of Bollywood, Telugu, and Tamil films.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Antariksham 9000 KMPH, Psycho, and London, Paris, New York are just a few of Aditi's well-known films.

She was born on October 28, 1986, in Hyderabad, India. Ehsaan Hydari is her father's name, and Vidya Rao is her mother's. Vidya Rao, Aditi's mother, is a well-known singer who is well-versed in the thumri and dadra music genres.

The actress attended A Krishnamurthy Foundation India School and graduated from University of Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College.

Prajapathi was Aditi's first film, released in 2006. This was the stage in Aditi Rao Hydari's career when fans and producers began to notice her.

Sufiyum Sujatayum was her Malayalam debut. In 2009, Aditi made her Bollywood debut with the film Delhi 6.

Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Atul Kulkarni, Pavan Malhotra, Deepak Dobriyal, Divya Dutta, Vijay Raaz, and Om Puri play in a variety of roles in this film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

As fans celebrate the actress's 35th birthday today, have a look at a few adorable wishes by netizens on Twitter:

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 01:15 PM IST